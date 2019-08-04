CHEAT SHEET
TENSE SITUATION
Iran Seized Another Foreign Ship They Say is Smuggling Fuel
Iran state media announced on Sunday that they had seized another vessel in the Persian Gulf they suspect was smuggling their fuel. The Associated Press reports that the ship was seized late Wednesday but Iran only announced the event on Sunday and did not say where the ship was from or reveal the nationality of its seven-member crew. This is the third ship seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in recent weeks, seen to be a show of strength as tensions rise between Iran and the Trump administration. The latest ship was said to be carrying 185,000 gallons of fuel Iran says received smuggled fuel at sea. “This foreign vessel had received the fuel from other ships and was transferring it to Persian Gulf Arab states,” Iranian state media Fars reported, quoting Iran Revolutionary guard commander Ramazan Zirahi. The ship was seized near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It is north of the Strait of Hormuz where a British vessel was seized last month.