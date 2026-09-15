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FATAL RACE

Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in Race

The 51-year-old was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency.

Athletes enter Lake Monona to compete on the swim course at the 2026 IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Patrick McDermott/Patrick McDermott, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

A 51-year-old man from Colorado died on Saturday while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin competition. The man, who has not been named publicly, was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency and had no pulse by the time emergency responders reached the scene. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said she wasn’t sure what caused the emergency. “At the time, they had a patient who did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, so life-saving measures began,” she said. “But we don’t know why he went unresponsive or why he didn’t have a pulse.” The organizers of the race posted to Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an athlete passed away during today’s IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin event after experiencing a medical emergency. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the athlete’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” The popular Wisconsin Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 56-mile bike ride through Dane County and a 13.1-mile run ending near the State Capitol.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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