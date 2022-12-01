CHEAT SHEET
    Strangely Timed IRS Audits of Comey, McCabe Were Likely Random: Watchdog

    BAD LUCK!

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Paul Marotta/Getty

    The suspiciously timed audits of two of Donald Trump’s political foes during his presidency were just bad luck, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has determined after reviewing the agency’s audit process. The New York Times first revealed that ex-FBI director James Comey and his former deputy Andrew McCabe, who often drew Trump’s ire, were subjected to extremely in-depth audits in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Less than 10,000 people are selected each year for such audits. However, the watchdog agency said they didn’t identify any misconduct, and there was no malicious code used in the program that automatically selects taxpayers to be audited.

