Is It Weird That This Country Singer Co-Slept With Her Kids for a Year?

Celebrities are once again weighing in on the debate around co-sleeping. This time, country singer Jessie James Decker is sharing on her Instagram stories that she co-slept with her four children until they were about a year old. Regardless of your views, the topic often evokes strong emotions, making it surprising when a celebrity opens up about it.

The 37-year-old “I Look So Good” singer, who shares four children with former NFL player Eric Decker, 38, invited fans to ask her questions on Instagram, and one fan asked her about co-sleeping. In response, Decker, who recently appeared alongside her husband in season four of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, replied with a picture that showed the mom holding a baby to her chest. Her caption explained that she co-slept with all of her children until each child was “around 12 months old.” The couple shares four children, including three sons (Eric Jr., Forrest, and Denver) and one daughter (Vivianne).

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Jessie James Decker is seen on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the screenshots obtained and republished by People, Decker clarified that she understands co-sleeping is not for everyone, writing, “I’m not here to tell anyone what to do or how to live their life (gotta do what’s best for you and what feels right) but that’s what personally felt natural to me.”

In her Instagram story, Decker did not specify whether she was referring to co-sleeping or bed-sharing—two terms that are often used interchangeably but can refer to distinctly different practices.

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric pose at a softball game with their daughter, Vivianne Rose Decker, in 2017. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Co-sleeping refers to sleeping in the same room as an infant, whereas bed-sharing means the infant sleeps in an adult bed with one or both parents. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), sleeping in the same room with an infant can significantly reduce the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which is “the leading cause of injury death in infancy.”

Sleeping in the same bed with an infant, however, remains a controversial practice, as it can increase the risk of SUID, according to the AAP. The AAP recommends that babies lie on their backs in their own space, such as a crib or a bassinet, even when sharing a room with their parents.