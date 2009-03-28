Is Madonna Breaking Up Families?

Bauble or beloved child? Madonna is set to adopt another tot from the African nation of Malawi, and she's once again facing criticism. The star has expressed a need for her other adopted child, David Banda, to have a fellow countryman in the home, and she's expected to arrive in Malawi soon. Mercy James, a 4-year-old with no parents, is the child Madonna has her sights set on. The charity Save the Children has spoken out against the adoption, saying it is preferable for an orphaned child to be cared for by extended family or the local community. "You cannot literally take every poor child who may only have one parent living, or no parent living, across the world and transport them all into Kensington in London. It's not a solution," a spokesman told the BBC.
