    Is McCain Breaking His Own Law?

    John McCain during an interview on Capitol Hill. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

    Democrats are accusing Sen. John McCain of violating the campaign finance law which bears his name. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has complained to the Federal Election Commission that the Arizona Republican violated the restrictions on non-cash contributions by cutting ads for fellow GOP candidates in Arizona, which exceed the maximum amount for "in-kind" spending of $4,800. The McCain camp said the charges were baseless. "Senator McCain has always followed the letter and the spirit of the campaign finance law," a spokesman said.

    Read it at The Washington Post