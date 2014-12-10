ISIS Shops Foley’s Body for $1 Million

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BuzzFeed
ISIS is reportedly looking to sell the remains of slain U.S. journalist James Foley for $1 million. Middlemen with connections to ISIS or its associates told BuzzFeed the Islamic militant group is willing to provide a DNA sample to negotiate a deal for Foley’s body, which would be delivered across the border into Turkey. Foley, who was beheaded by ISIS in August, was one of three high-profile American hostages killed since July. The alleged plan underscores how ISIS is raising cash through the callous business of hostage-taking.