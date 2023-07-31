CHEAT SHEET
ISIS Suspected in Pakistan Suicide Bombing That Left 45 Dead, Police Say
ISIS is believed to have been behind a suicide bombing in Pakistan that left 45 people dead and more than 130 others injured, local police said Monday. The blast targeted a gathering of supporters of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the northwest Bajaur district on Sunday. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack near the border with Afghanistan, but counter-terrorism investigators suspect ISIS involvement, according to a police statement. The bombing came ahead of a general election later in the year, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—an ally of the JUI-F—denouncing the attack as an assault on the democratic process.