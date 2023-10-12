Israel Attacks Airports in Aleppo and Damascus: Syria State TV
Israel carried out attacks against airports in Syria on Thursday, according to reports. Syrian state television said the strikes targeted the main airports in Damascus—the capital—and the northern city of Aleppo. A local media channel said no casualties were reported at the Aleppo airport strike but provided no details about the consequences of the attack in Damascus, according to Reuters. Sources cited by the wire say the strikes are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria. The attacks also come a day before Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, was due to visit Syria. On Wednesday, Israel shelled targets in Lebanon after it claims a military post near the border was attacked, with Hezbollah claiming the assault was a reprisal for three of its fighters being killed on Monday.