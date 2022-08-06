Israel Bombs Gaza, Killing at Least 15 and Destroying Homes
WAR ZONE
Over the weekend, Israel has been bombing Gaza, claiming it is preventing an imminent attack using airstrikes that have killed at least 15, including a 5-year-old girl. Israel said the houses they are destroying contain Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, who pose a threat to the country. In a Saturday raid that killed a 75-year-old woman and injured six others, Israel bombed a two-story home in which 15 people lived, a neighbor told the Associated Press. “Warned us? They warned us with rockets and we fled without taking anything,” she said. Gaza militants also launched their own attack on Israel on Saturday, firing almost 450 rockets at the country, but most of those that made it across the border were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, and no one was killed. The conflict began Friday when Israel killed an Islamic Jihad senior commander in airstrikes.