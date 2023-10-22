Israel Tells Gaza Residents They Risk Being Identified as Terror ‘Accomplices’
‘NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE’
The Israeli military over the weekend escalated its warnings to Gaza residents who have yet to evacuate south ahead of an expected full-scale ground assault, cautioning them that they risk being identified as accomplices to terrorism, according to Politico. The outlet reported that the Israel Defense Forces scattered red leaflets over the northern section of the besieged enclave by air on Saturday, notifying them that “whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organization.” Some Gaza residents also reportedly received the message over their cell phones. A spokesperson for the IDF, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told MSNBC on Saturday that the message had been “lost in translation” from Hebrew to Arabic to English. “The short message is: vacate, evacuate Northern Gaza. No matter where you are. Whatever facility you’re in, there’s gonna be significant combat, and vacate Northern Gaza,” Conricus said.