Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian, 18, Dead in West Bank Raid
‘EXECUTED’
A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli armed forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, according to reports. Mahmoud Abu Sa’an, 18, was allegedly shot in the head at point-blank range by a soldier as they swept through the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarem. Witnesses told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that an Israeli soldier got out of a vehicle and shot Abu Sa’an as he lay on the ground. Local media reports said Palestinians used improvised explosives against the Israeli forces and that three residents were detained during the raid. “This unarmed young man did not possess weapons and had nothing to do with any military action,” Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. “He is unarmed and was executed in a brutal manner.”