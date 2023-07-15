Read it at The New York Times
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to the hospital on Saturday—but he’s reportedly doing fine now. According to his office, the right-wing leader is undergoing a medical evaluation and is in “good condition” after being rushed to a medical center near Tel Aviv, The New York Times reported. Local media outlets have also reported that Netanyahu is awake and able to walk. At 73 years old, Netanyahu—who has served longer than any other Israeli leader—has been hospitalized before. He was sent to hospital last October after experiencing chest pains, but was back up and moving soon after.