Israeli Prime Minister Announces ‘Emergency Regulations’ to ‘Limit Movement’ During Coronavirus Outbreak
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that “emergency regulations” would be passed that would “limit movement” of residents due to the spread of the coronavirus, The Times of Israel reported. “In Israel… the numbers of those who are sick is growing daily,” Netanyahu said in a Thursday address to the nation. “Two days ago I asked you to stay home. You have responded to this—but not sufficiently.” He added that the regulations would be passed on Thursday evening and would be in effect for a week. “You are ordered to stay at home,” he said. “This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, but a binding requirement that will be enforced. The purpose of these instructions is to ensure as few people will be infected and will infect [others].”
The prime minister said there would be some exceptions—such as individuals buying food and medicine, going to jobs deemed “vital,” and for medical treatments. “If you do go out, don’t gather, maintain hygiene, and keep the two-meter minimum distance from each other,” he said. There were reportedly no details on what the punishment would be for those who violated the upcoming regulations. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 520 cases of coronavirus in Israel.