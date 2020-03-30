Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Self-Isolation After Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at The Times of Israel
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers will enter a voluntary self-quarantine after one of the prime minister’s aides tested positive for the coronavirus. According to The Times of Israel, an epidemiological investigation is underway to determine if Netanyahu was exposed and the self-isolation will continue until the probe is complete. “In accordance with the findings, the Health Ministry and the personal physician of the prime minister will set a day to end the isolation,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. The aide was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday after her husband was hospitalized due to COVID-19, and her condition is unclear. Netanyahu’s office initially claimed that self-isolation was not necessary, as the PM and the aide had not been in the same room for the last two weeks.