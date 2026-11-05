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PIZZED OFF

Italian Chef Fired for Refusing to Put Pineapple on Pizza

One employee’s pizza principles sparked a workplace clash in Australia’s pineapple-loving heartland.

A pizza Hawaii is pictured in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 10 June 2017. The inventor of the pizza Hawaii is dead. He already passed away on the 8th June 2017 at the age of 83 according to Canadian media with reference to an obituary. Photo: Angelika Warmuth/dpa (Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

By Martha McHardy

An Italian chef who refused to put pineapple on pizza because he considered it an insult to his heritage has been fired from an Australian restaurant. Davide Tamburella was given the boot from the now-closed La Costa in Brisbane, Queensland, in May after repeatedly refusing to make ham and pineapple pizzas, including for a function. Tamburella claimed he had been unfairly dismissed, arguing that management directives “need not be followed when they are offensive to his culture.” Australia’s Fair Work Commission rejected his claim, saying he filed it too late. The ruling, released Tuesday, said he had previously asked his boss to respect Italians’ aversion to pineapple on pizza, despite Queensland being Australia’s pineapple heartland. But La Costa managing director Elliot Ingram told the Daily Mail there was “more to this story than a pizza topping.” According to Tamburella’s LinkedIn profile, he now works at another Brisbane restaurant that does not have pineapple on the menu.

Read it at The BBC

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