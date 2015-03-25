Italian Court to Decide Amanda Knox Fate

CHEAT SHEET
The latest act in the Amanda Knox murder case drama is set to play out Wednesday in Italy’s highest court, where the judicial body will decide what to do with the American’s murder conviction, which was upheld by an appellate court in January 2014. The court can order new trials for Knox or her co-defendant, or approve their convictions and sentence terms—a move that could result in an attempt to extradite Knox to Italy. The judge said the verdict will be rendered on Friday. Knox returned to the U.S. after an initial 2011 acquittal in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher and has vowed not to return.