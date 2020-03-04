Italy Closes All Schools and Universities Across Country for Two Weeks to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
The Italian government has decided to close all schools and universities across the entire country for at least two weeks to try to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to Italian media. More than 2,500 people have tested positive in less than two weeks in Italy and at least 80 people have died with the deadly virus in the country. Most of the infections are centered in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, which are on lock down, but nearly every province across the country has reported at least one case. The Italian government is also weighing a series of additional measures to limit person-to-person contact, including holding sporting events in empty stadiums, cancelling cultural events and limiting some travel. People over the age of 65 have been told to stay indoors and all Italians have been told not to shake hands, air kiss or be within a meter of another person when possible.