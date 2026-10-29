EXCLUSIVE VACATION Ivanka Trump Torched for Tone-Deaf Getaway Post Don’t let reality get in the way of a luxurious vacation. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty/The Inn at Little Washington

Ivanka Trump has come under fire for her latest social media brag from the lap of luxury.

As Americans struggle with cost-of-living pressures, billionaire president Donald Trump’s daughter shared vacation snaps with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, offering them a peek behind the curtain of her fall getaway in Virginia.

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The Inn at Little Washington

She stayed at The Inn at Little Washington, a 5-star hotel with The Dining Room, a two-Michelin-star restaurant, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, just a 90-minute drive from downtown Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump/Instagram

“Autumn,” the 44-year-old mother of three wrote, sharing a series of images from her stay with her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

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“I mean, what a glorious life in photos when you have hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, right?” one person sneered in the comments.

The Inn at Little Washington

Each hotel room is different but prices range from $720 to $5,710 per night.

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The Dining Room restaurant offers seven-course tasting menus from Chef Patrick O’Connell for $388 a person. The caviar tasting menu costs $3,050 per person, including a service charge.

Trump is one of the president’s four children. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Ivanka’s post featured a carousel of sights and scenery she soaked up during her visit, including a man herding geese, floral arrangements, and cobs of corn hanging from a porch. There was also a llama, sheep, antique portraits and fireplaces, ornate fences, and a pair of swans swimming on a lake.

“Lovely stories about your hubby this month in Vanity Fair AND Esquire. Really heartwarming and special. Recommend!” a second person wrote in the comments.

The Inn at Little Washington

It came amid a slew of replies featuring memes, emojis, and various confessions of love for the former presidential adviser, her taste, and life. Such messages made up the vast majority of the comments section.

Ivanka is no longer a working member of the administration. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The comment was referencing a new book, Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, by veteran freelance security reporter Matthew Cole.

The book focuses on Kushner, who is Ivanka Trump’s husband and Donald Trump’s United States Special Envoy for Peace Missions. Vanity Fair published a preview of Cole’s book.

The Inn at Little Washington

It discusses an alleged Russian double agent who leaked secret government server information to Western intelligence. The book claims the leak included screenshots of Kushner’s phone.

Kushner came under fire in a new Vanity Fair article. YOAN VALAT/via REUTERS

The book claimed Russian hackers accessed his phone and found a UAE bank account that Vanity Fair reported had $2 billion put into it by Middle Eastern royals.

Kushner posted a lengthy statement on X afterward denying the allegations, claiming that Vanity Fair “posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations.

Jared Kushner/X

“The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them.”

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“Hows JARED HOLDING UP??????? [sic],” one person commented on Ivanka Trump’s holiday snaps.

“Delusional behavior considering all the news… but ok girl,” wrote another.

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