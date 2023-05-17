CHEAT SHEET
Ja Morant Breaks Silence After Suspension for Flashing a Gun on Instagram
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is speaking out following his suspension for posing with a gun on an Instagram Live—saying he is taking “full accountability for my actions” while apologizing to those he hurt. “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do,” he wrote. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” He is suspended indefinitely while the NBA investigates the situation—the latest controversy surrounding Morant after he served an eight-game suspension earlier this year for flashing a gun at a nightclub.