ROLLERCOASTER Grammy Winner Breaks Silence on Split from Actress Wife The singer joked on stage with his band about the news after a fan requested a certain song. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Indie pop singer Jack Antonoff and his actress wife, Margaret Qualley, were rumored to have split months ago after just three years of marriage, but a song request has now confirmed it. While onstage with his band Bleachers on Wednesday, he refused a fan’s song request for “Let’s Get Married,” saying, “Absolutely not,” and joked, “Read the news, brother.” A video of the interaction has sparked a media frenzy as the couple hasn’t publicly commented on the split after Page Six broke the news in July. “Let’s Get Married” was the couple’s song at their 2023 wedding. Qualley, 31, is barreling toward the A-list, and with Antonoff, 42, touring and working late in the studio, they reportedly argued “a lot,” and it got very “difficult,” an insider told Page Six. A video of the fan interaction at Antonoff’s performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles showed the crowd breaking out in laughter, and he concluded the exchange by saying he does love the song, but he wrote it 11 years ago.

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