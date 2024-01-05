CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
DOJ Says Cases Against Trump Cost Over $12 Million So Far
$$$
Read it at The Washington Post
The dual cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump have cost the Justice Department over $12 million, the agency said in a report on Friday. Between April and September 2023, Smith and his team spent $7 million in the two criminal cases he has brought against Trump—mostly funding the teams’ salaries. In that same period, Special Counsel Robert Hur spent $2.8 million in his investigation into President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents.