Jackson 5 Icon, 69, Shares Grim Health Update
Marlon Jackson fell onstage during a performance five months ago.
Michael Jackson’s brother, Marlon Jackson, 69, has revealed he has stage four prostate cancer and has been secretly battling the disease for years. The original Jackson 5 member shared the news publicly for the first time on Farah Shammas’ podcast on Tuesday. “I’ve had cancer for four years. Prostate, stage four,” he said. ”I’m great. I’m good. Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going to be around for a long time." Jackson said he has had his prostate gland removed, undergone radiation treatment, and doesn’t eat beef, pork, or sugar. “Everything is fine. Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week,” he said on the pod. Fans expressed concerns over Jackson’s health after he fell onstage during a performance on The Jacksons tour five months ago. Jackson was filmed yelling to the crowd before diving headfirst down on the stage as his bandmates watched, prompting one fan to shout, “Oh s--t!” Jackson’s brother, The King of Pop, was about a year and a half younger than him and died in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication.
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