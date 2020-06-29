Jacksonville Will Require Masks Indoors as City Prepares for GOP National Convention: Report

Read it at Politico
Jacksonville, Florida, site of the August Republican National Convention, is reportedly planning to institute a city-wide policy requiring masks to be worn at all indoor public facilities. It does not mandate that masks be worn outside as has been instituted in other local Florida governments. The order comes as the city prepares to host this year’s RNC, which had been moved to the city from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Gov. Roy Cooper said the convention would have to be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors in Jacksonville have called Mayor Lenny Curry’s decision to host the convention in the city “medically disrespectful to citizens,” and called for the convention to be postponed and for masks to be mandated.