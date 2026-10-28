PRISON BREAK Prison Escape Mystery Deepens With New Twist Police believe escaped murder convict Jacob Morley has crossed state lines. Tennessee Department of Corrections # 1

Police have expanded their search for an escaped Tennessee murder convict across state lines after his vehicle was found abandoned. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the white pickup truck Jacob Morley was driving after he escaped prison had been found on Tuesday in Marion, Illinois. The TBI said Morley’s whereabouts “remain unknown,” and Illinois State Police had offered to assist in the search for the 28-year-old. Morley escaped prison in Tiptonville, Tennessee, late Sunday after breaching a fence wearing his prison uniform. He stole a truck early Monday. Morley was serving a life sentence on charges including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence. The body of his victim, Cody Birchfield, was reportedly found in a box under Morley’s home. Morley is the second convict in a week to escape prison in Tennessee. The TBI has placed him on its “Most Wanted” list, with a $2,500 reward for information.

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