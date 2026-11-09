TAPPER TORCHED Jake Tapper Accused of Lying About Joe Biden’s Son’s Cancer Death Biden’s spokesperson questioned Tapper’s “character and credibility.” The Lead with Jake Tapper

Joe Biden has hit back at claims in CNN host Jake Tapper’s book that the former president forgot his son had died of cancer.

Excerpts of the paperback edition of Original Sin, obtained by Politico’s Playbook, contain new allegations of memory lapses during Biden’s term in office.

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At one point, according to the excerpt, “Biden seemed to think his son Beau, who died in 2015, was still alive and fighting cancer.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Chris Wattie/Reuters

A spokesperson for Biden denied the claim in a statement to Playbook: “There has not been a single day since May 30, 2015 when President Biden has not felt the pain of losing his son Beau to cancer, and for anyone to suggest otherwise, much less profit off that lie, speaks volumes about the character and credibility of the authors.”

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Biden’s oldest son, Beau, a military veteran and twice-elected Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

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The new excerpts also suggest that Joe Biden appeared to have forgotten that Senator Bob Dole had died, despite having delivered a lengthy eulogy for him three years previously.

Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson, an Axios political correspondent, have faced waves of criticism for releasing the book in May 2025, the same month as Biden’s cancer diagnosis announcement, as well as allegations that they haven’t placed allegations of Trump’s cognitive decline under the same scrutiny.

Thompson defended the release of the edition in a post on X.

“Read the book, make up your own mind. Paperback out Tuesday w/ new reporting,” he posted.

Biden speaks with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moments after his debate nightmare. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The new edition’s release coincides with that of Biden’s own memoir, Promise Me, America.

In a podcast appearance last year, Tapper defended himself against claims he has ignored Trump’s health problems.

“I understand that there are a lot of people out there who think I would take President Biden in a coma over Donald Trump. I understand,” said Tapper.

“I don’t know anybody who thinks that he could be president right now and all the way through 2029 in his current state,” Tapper added of Biden.

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The book claims that Biden’s aides shielded him from public scrutiny as his health deteriorated during his term in office.

According to the book, Biden once forgot the name of actor George Clooney, as well as those of key officials.

Biden’s disastrous performance in the 2024 presidential debate led him to step aside as a Democratic presidential candidate to make way for Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated.

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