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UNBOTHERED

James Carville Fires Back at ‘Racist’ Accusation

The Democratic strategist appeared unperturbed by the criticism.

By Vic Verbalaitis

Call him whatever you want. That’s veteran political strategist James Carville’s response to a fellow Democrat who branded him “racist” and demanded he retire.

Carville, 82, defended himself after journalist Don Lemon confronted him with comments Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon made about him during an interview with Joy Reid last week.

“This is what Angie Nixon said about you,” Lemon said. “She said, ‘The man is a racist.’ She said, ‘The way in which he talks and how he has continued to downplay the work that I was able to do, and the work that other folks have been able to do, other Black candidates, is just really mad disrespectful.’ She said, ‘He needs to go retire and stop being disrespectful.’”

james carville don lemon

Lemon asked Carville for his response to Nixon's accusation that he's racist.

Screenshot/Don Lemon/YouTube

Carville replied, “Who needs to go retire?”

“You,” the former CNN anchor said. “She’s talking about you. She said that you’re racist.”

Carville responded by listing Black candidates he had previously supported.

“Yeah, ask Val Demings. Ask Cheri Beasley. Ask Scott Colom,” the former Bill Clinton aide said. “That’s the easiest thing in the world to just pop off and call anybody a racist. I’m bothered by that not at all.”

WASHINGTON, : US President Bill Clinton and friend James Carville laugh 18 July, 1999, during a working dinner at the White House in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said 18 July from the White House that he hoped to have a comprehensive Middle East peace within 15 months. AFP PHOTO Mario Tama (Photo credit should read MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Clinton and Carville took a beating in the 1994 midterms.

MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images

He continued, “Again, she can call Val, who ran for the Senate before. I don’t know how many fundraising appeals I’ve had, but that’s fine. I’m 82 years old. Call me whatever you want.”

Carville had criticized Nixon, a progressive Democrat who lost her Senate race to incumbent Florida Sen. Ashley Moody, as “a uniquely uninspiring Senate candidate” during an episode of his Politics War Room podcast.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon poses for a photo on the day of her campaign kickoff in Orlando, Florida, U.S. September 5, 2026.

Nixon came surprisingly close to a major upset in ruby red Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Reuters

“You may like her politics. She was not a good statewide candidate. She was not a good fit for the state of Florida,” he explained.

Nixon addressed Carville’s remarks during an interview on The Joy Reid Show on Thursday.

angie nixon joy reid

The Florida Democrat slammed the veteran politico during an interview with Reid last week.

Screenshot/The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

“You were very disrespectful,” she said, addressing Carville directly. “And, you know, it doesn’t matter if you don’t like me; I didn’t drag anyone down.”

She added, “James Carville, your analysis is wack. It is not truthful, and it is rooted in the white supremacy that continued to run this country.”

Nixon, 42, lost to Moody by just under three percentage points in a state Trump won by 13 points in 2024, despite receiving little financial support from national Democratic leadership.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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