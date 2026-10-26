IDENTITY CRISIS Carville Makes Brutal Prediction About MAGA’s Future What remains of Trump’s political future could be on the line on Nov. 3

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville predicts that more Republican voters will distance themselves from Donald Trump’s MAGA movement following the midterms.

Speaking on his Politics War Room podcast with Doug Sosnik, the former White House political director under Bill Clinton, Carville said the president’s MAGA numbers will go “way down” after November 3 if the GOP suffers the expected electoral wipeout.

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Carville made the claim after Sosnik referenced an NBC News/Decision Desk poll that found 44 percent of Republican voters consider themselves MAGA, down from 55 percent last spring. In comparison, the proportion who identify as traditional Republicans rose from 43 percent to 56 percent.

Sosnik added that these numbers could have a huge effect on the crucial Texas Senate race, as “Laura Bush Republicans” are unlikely to vote for Trump-endorsed, scandal-plagued MAGA candidate Ken Paxton in November.

Donald Trump will need his MAGA base to show up on Nov.3 if the GOP has any hopes of avoiding major losses. Elijah Nouvelage/REUTERS

“I bet you on November 15 if Republicans have the kind of election day that we think they will, the MAGA number is going to go way down,” Carville said.

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“Because the one thing they like [Trump for] is he can make Doug Sosnik and James Carville and, you know, all those coastal elites—he can p--- off the faculty at Harvard, and they like that.

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“I expect MAGA numbers are going to go down. Even people who define themselves as MAGA, because they don’t like much of the agenda. They like that he can make people that they hate miserable,” he added.

Bipartisan backlash to Trump’s second term—including the war in Iran, soaring gas prices and fallout over the botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files—could doom the GOP to losing control of both the House and Senate in November.

NBC chief data analyst Steve Kornacki noted that Trump’s most ardent MAGA supporters are distancing themselves from him ahead of the midterms and no longer make up a majority of Republican voters, according to the network’s polling.

NBC’s Steve Kornacki discussed Trump’s MAGA issue ahead of the president’s rally in the ruby-red Kansas. Screengrab/NBC News

“You see a very enthusiastic Democratic base, at least some key portions of the Democratic base. And this is what’s going on on the Republican side,” Kornacki said last week.

“And that’s one of the things I think the president is trying to address with some of these campaign stops you’re seeing in places like Kansas.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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