KARMA LOADING Carville Makes Brutal Prediction About Vile MAGA Ad Ohio governor-wannabe Vivek Ramaswamy dredged up an opponent’s past, which included suffering sexual abuse.

Legendary political strategist James Carville has a brutal warning for Republicans after a gubernatorial hopeful rolled out a sickening multi-million-dollar ad.

Carville was speaking on the Politics War Room podcast with Mark McKinnon, a veteran strategist who has worked for both Democrats and Republicans.

McKinnon brought up the Vivek Ramaswamy ad furor. The Ohio governor wannabe sparked outrage with a spot that has crashed his odds of success.

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Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on October 18. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

It features his Democratic opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar.

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In the 60-second clip, she also warns voters that Acton has “a serious problem” and “needs help.”

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The pair have been estranged since 1978, when Acton was just 12 and accused her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, of sexual abuse. Donna stood by her husband, who fled the state after being indicted for rape and later died.

It has been called out across the political spectrum.

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, a former broadcast journalist and President Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate for the Iowa Senate race, called it “disgusting.”

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However, Vice President JD Vance and Trump have defended it. Trump even said it was brilliant.

Carville, however, thinks it could have a hugely negative impact at the polls for the GOP in the midterm elections in two weeks.

“I think the Ramaswamy thing is going to hurt them. I think this is a water cooler event... it just goes to what people doubt about them, is they’re just mean, cruel people,” he said on Politics War Room.

He said he thinks it could help trigger a massive blue wave.

Prediction market Polymarket has Ramaswamy’s odds of winning the gubernatorial race at just 17 percent, while Acton is up 33 points to 83 percent.

A year ago, on the same platform, the staunch Trump ally had a 71 percent chance of winning compared to Acton’s 30 percent.

“It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at 12 years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point,” Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, said in a statement.

Trump has defended the ad. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died. This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core – a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.”

Acton, too, condemned the move. “This is despicable, what he’s done,” she said on Wednesday. “I’ve never attacked his family. I would never do that.”

The pair are running to replace outgoing Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who has endorsed Ramaswamy.

In a sign that Ramaswamy may be doomed, even DeWine called out the ad. Trump labeled him a RINO (Republican in Name Only) in response.

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Ramaswamy’s campaign has been contacted for a response to Carville’s prediction.

At a town hall event Tuesday evening, Ramaswamy defended the production.

“I would love for this race and this election to be about the substantive issues that impact Ohioans, and unfortunately, Amy Acton has been hiding from those issues,” Ramaswamy said when grilled on the ad. “She won’t debate me.”

He accused Acton of lying about him during the campaign.

“That’s why I want to debate, to be able to defend my record and to be able to defend my actual positions,” he continued.

“And if she believes that any criticisms of her are unfair or inaccurate, she would want to do the same thing.”

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