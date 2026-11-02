SOUL FOOD James Carville Melts Down at Dem Loser for Switching Sides The veteran Democratic strategist unleashed at Haley Stevens.

Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville has roasted Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens after her shocking and sudden endorsement reversal.

On Sunday, two days before the midterm elections, the Democratic congresswoman from Michigan endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate after previously endorsing Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Democrat who beat her in the primary.

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Within hours, the 82-year-old strategist made her the opening target of the episode on the Politicon podcast.

James Carville serves up a scorched-earth verdict on Haley Stevens’ defection. Politicon

“I think El-Sayed offered her one cheeseburger and Rogers offered her two cheeseburgers, and in the spirit of John Fetterman, s--t, give me another cheeseburger and I’ll give you my soul,” Carville exclaimed.

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“I mean, lady, if you’re going to sell your soul, you got to get more for it than a f---ing cheeseburger. Okay?”

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Carville, who steered Bill Clinton to the White House in 1992, said the switch had ended Stevens’ future in politics.

Clinton and Carville in 1994. MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images

“You got to put some kind of a price on yourself, for some kind of a goddamn self-pride. But your political [career] is over,” he said, referring to Stevens.

He also warned Stevens, 43, to expect no gratitude or long-term loyalty with the GOP.

“If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom,” Carville said.

“The Democrats don’t even think you’re worth a used condom.”

“You made your bed, sleep in it,” he ranted.

Stevens has spent the last two years calling Rogers unfit for leadership. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Carville then lumped Stevens in with John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania senator who has reportedly infuriated fellow Democrats by cheering on Trump’s war with Iran and staunchly defending Israel.

“At some point, if you like Fetterman and Stevens, maybe we need to open a cheeseburger restaurant somewhere. I don’t know,” he said. “But you talk about people who got no bottom to what they do.”

Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Talking to Politico, Stevens said, “I went into my heart. I made a decision. I wanted to be honest. I want everyone to make their decision. I’ve done this, you know, in the closing 48 hours. But Abdul is right that I am not welcome or a part of his campaign, even though I endorsed him.”

El-Sayed leads Rogers by 11 points, 53 percent to 42 percent, among likely voters in a New York Times/Siena poll released Sunday.

Trump has endorsed Mike Rogers. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

Carville followed with a plea to viewers to get on the phone and call everyone they knew, calling on them to ignore “Haley Stevens’ extra cheeseburger.”

“Say, ‘vote. God damn it, vote. The future of the United States is at stake,’” he said.

The Stevens and El-Sayed campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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