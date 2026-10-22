TIME IS TICKING Carville Tells Fox News Exactly When Trump Will Crack Time is ticking for the president, according to the former Bill Clinton staffer.

James Carville has told Fox News exactly when he thinks Donald Trump will leave office.

The Ragin’ Cajun appeared on The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham on Wednesday to deliver a multi-pronged assault on the 80-year-old’s administration, including repeating his own prediction about when the president would throw in the towel.

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“All right, James, you predicted, I believe, over the summer that Trump was gonna leave office by Easter. Do you still believe that?” Igraham asked.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Republican campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, October 10, 2026. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“I do,” the 81-year-old replied without hesitation. “Because he’s an old man and he’s not particularly a hard man. And when he sees what’s going to happen in this election, and I had this hit me in 1994. I know what this is. Most people don’t. And when these things hit—of course Clinton was able to survive because he was young, he was brilliant, and he had Newt Gingrich as his foil.

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“Do you want to put some money on this, Carville?” Ingraham swung back. “I will put a huge amount of money on this: that Trump will be out by Easter. How much do you want to bet? For charity?”

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“You know what I do?” the politico retorted. “I don’t do the predictable thing. I like to think to the future. OK? I think he’s going to get really bored, and when you lose one this big, people really don’t pay attention to you.”

The administration is facing what has been branded a blue wave across the country and in both chambers ahead of the midterms on Nov. 3. The elections have been deemed a referendum on the president, who has sunk to historically low approval ratings amid soaring prices and an unpopular war.

Ingraham claimed that if the GOP lost control of Congress, Trump would be prepared to work with Democrats to “make things better for the American people.”

“If they come a little inch toward him, he’ll work with them,” she said.

It’s not the first time Carville has put a date on when he thinks Trump will call it a day.

In August, he spoke to the Daily Beast Podcast and told Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles, “I think he’s going to get up and walk out of it.”

Carville gained national attention for his work as a lead strategist in Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign. Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty Images

“He’s going to lose so decisively in November.”

“His power is going to just seep right out. No one’s going to even care,” he said. “People really don’t care what he says anymore.”

That time around, he added a shameful prediction, saying, “It’s easy. He calls in JD Vance, and he says, ‘JD, I’ve decided I’m going to resign, I’m going to go back. You’re going to be the president, but your first act, that I have right here, as soon as you’re sworn in, you’re going to sign a pardon—pardon me for everything imaginable.’”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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