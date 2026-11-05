TROUBLE AHEAD Carville Tells Trump His Misery Is Only Just Beginning The strategist said Trump’s alleged corruption will now be in the spotlight.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville predicted that President Donald Trump’s life is going to get far worse after Democrats seized control of Congress in their midterm landslide.

“If you listen to me, President Trump, you’re probably not, but somebody is. It’s going to get worse. You’re going to get more depressed,” said Carville, in an appearance Wednesday on the Politicon podcast with Al Hunt.

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In the interview, Carville urged the new Democratic crop of lawmakers elected to House and Senate majorities to send a clear anti-corruption message, for example, by banning stock trading by members of Congress. “Corruption is for good reason becom[ing] front and center here,” he said.

James Talarico supporters celebrate on an historic night in Texas. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Polls ahead of the midterms showed government corruption was among voters’ key concerns, with 89 percent of respondents in a September Gallup poll saying they believed it was widespread.

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Despite Trump holding veto power over any new legislation passed by the Democratic Congress, Carville said the party could do real damage to the president by putting the issue firmly in the spotlight.

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“You can have intensive, rigorous investigations, and at the same time, pass legislation [that] may not be enacted in the law. You then set an agenda,” he said.

Carville pointed to “how much they [Democrats] can do in terms of bringing to light all of the corruption that’s taken place, and I think they’re going to do that.”

Carville also said the results had exposed divisions in the GOP, with Vice President JD Vance in a post on X Wednesday appearing to criticize his boss’s election strategy and the war with Iran that proved another key factor in the Republican defeat.

“I think the tension with Vance in the White House is going to get greater, and it was a bad night for Republicans,” said Carville.

Vance is at his core a skeptic of U.S. military intervention in the Middle East. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Carville masterminded President Bill Clinton’s election victories in the 1990s, and has long been an adamant critic of Donald Trump.

On the eve of the midterms, he predicted a Republican wipeout. In an appearance on MS NOW, he said he believed the economy and allegations of corruption against Trump and his inner circle would decide the vote.

“I think people have tied corruption to the economy, so I want to be very clear. Corruption is a challenge, and every election is about the economy. It always has been. But I think the corruption issue is really kind of center stage,” he said.

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