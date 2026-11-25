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A top Democratic strategist is shaking his head at new rules set by his own party.

James Carville, 82, delivered a scathing rebuke of new rules set by the Democratic National Committee that require candidates to sign a pledge denouncing dark money to participate in the 12 debates scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

“I was looking for an excuse to be nice. They said they were gonna have 12 debates. I thought it was a bit much, but I thought I couldn’t complain,” he said on a Politicon podcast. “And then they said, ‘You can only debate if you don’t take Super PAC money.’ First of all, that’s not your f—--g job, alright?”

Under new procedures for the 2028 Democratic primary, candidates will only qualify for the debates if they sign a “Fair Campaign Practices Pledge,” which aims partly to “limit the influence of dark money and outside spending in the Democratic presidential primary.”

“While the DNC does not have the legal authority to ban super PACs or dark money groups, we are requiring our candidates to denounce their involvement in the Democratic presidential primary, in line with Democratic party values and our 2024 Platform, in order to qualify for the debate stage,” the rules read.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement that “Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle.”

James Carville said DNC Chair Ken Martin has "an impossible job." Callaghan O'Hare/Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

“The fair and transparent process and experienced leadership team we’re announcing today will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee, and put Democrats in position to take back the White House,” he added.

Carville expressed sympathy for Martin, who he said has “an impossible job”—but made clear that he disapproved of the DNC’s new rules.

“If you wanna bring it up, bring it up on the debate stage,” he said of candidates’ funding. “I don’t know where the DNC gets off making a policy requirement for somebody to get in the debate, but I’m not even sure this is good policy because I tell you, the group of people in the country that are in politics that most wanna see this policy? Well, the billionaire class.”

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Carville’s remarks.

Carville argued that billionaires like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker stand to benefit from the new rules.

Carville also argued that billionaires like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be spared from the new rules. Chicago Tribune/TNS

“JB Pritzker don’t give a s–t. He don’t need Super PAC funding. And honestly, I was saying I said nice things about Governor Pritzker. I think he’s a great guy. What they do is they get in a meeting and they wanna ‘stand up to the billionaire class’ when, in fact, you’re helping the f—--g billionaire class,” he said.

“Let me tell the DNC members something,” Carvill added. “You know who runs this party? The people who vote in our primaries. Maximize their influence and diminish your influence and we’ll be successful.”