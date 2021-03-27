Suspect Nabbed 41 Years After Colorado Mom Was Raped, Strangled
‘FEELS LIKE A VICTORY’
More than 40 years after community college worker Evelyn “Kay” Day was raped and murdered, a man has finally been arrested. Day was last seen in November of 1979 as she left work at Aims Community College. Police now say James Herman Dye, a student at the college with a track record of attacking women, lured Day by asking for a ride home. She was later found strangled in her car. Authorities took DNA swabs from Day’s body but technology at the time was not advanced enough to identify a killer. Flash forward 41 years, and DNA tracking systems allegedly found a match to Dye. “We had given up, and figured it would never be solved,” said Jennifer Kerr, Day’s cousin. “This just came out of nowhere. It feels like a victory.”
Dye has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. He has denied having any connection to the murder, authorities say.