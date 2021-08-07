Britney Spears’ Dad Pushes Back Again on Request to Oust Him from Conservatorship
FAMILY WAR
Britney Spears’s father has again pushed back on her lawyer’s request to remove him from her conservatorship, alleging in a new court filing Firday that many of the actions Britney accused him of weren’t done by him. Through his lawyer, Jamie Spears claimed he hasn’t overseen his daughter’s medical decisions since 2018 and everything he has done has been to care for his daughter. “Mr. Spears’s sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her,” his lawyer wrote. He also alleged that the other designee of the conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery, told him early last month that she had “concern about Ms. Spears’s recent behavior and her refusal to listen to or even see her doctors” and that she pushed Spears into a treatment facility in 2019, according to The New York Times.
Montgomery pushed back in a statement, saying that while she did indeed have concerns over Spears’ mental health, those concerns were only exacerbated by Jamie. She also said she did not have the ability to admit Spears into the facility—that power rested solely with Jamie. “Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” according to the statement, “it does no good; it only does harm.”