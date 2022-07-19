Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson Has COVID-19
GET WELL SOON
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating until he is well, according to a Tuesday tweet. In a statement posted on Twitter, the 74-year-old Mississippi Democrat said he is experiencing mild symptoms and is grateful for his vaccines and boosters. Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing is expected to go on as scheduled. “While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,” spokesman Tim Mulvey said. “Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.” Thompson encouraged everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “The pandemic has impacted our lives, changed the way we work, and affected our daily activities. Vaccinations are crucial to humanity. The message to unvaccinated Americans is to protect yourself from infectious diseases by getting vaccinated,” his statement read.