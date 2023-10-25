Texas Man Beaned by Another Jan. 6 Rioter Is Convicted

A Texas man who tried to force his way into the Capitol on Jan. 6—until another rioter accidentally beaned him with a large speaker thrown at police—was convicted this week of three felonies and four misdemeanors. Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado, 40, of Houston, who was sporting a TRUMP hat in photos and videos of the insurrection, admitted to a reporter afterward that he followed other election deniers into a Capitol tunnel, where police officers were trying to keep the crowd at bay. He will be sentenced on Feb. 8.