Special Counsel Probing Whether Trump Fundraised Off Election Lies: Report
GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT
Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s probe into the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol is refocusing on whether former President Donald Trump and his allies used false claims of election fraud to drive donations to his 2020 presidential campaign, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper reported Wednesday that Smith’s office sent a round of subpoenas to Trump advisers, former campaign aides, and consultants otherwise involved in the campaign. People with knowledge of the matter said that Smith’s inquiry is zeroing in on the $200 million sum generated by Trump and a number of pro-Trump PACs between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Some of the recipients of the recent subpoenas have testified before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., some of the sources said. Smith is also handling the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.