Japan Names Female Olympic Chief After Sexist ‘Women Talk Too Much’ Row
HAND OVER THE BATON
Last week, Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori resigned in disgrace after complaining that women talk too much in meetings. So just imagine his reaction to the news that he’s being replaced by one of only a few prominent female politicians in Japan. Seiko Hashimoto—the country’s former Olympics minister and a seven-time Olympian—has been appointed the next Tokyo 2020 president, according to BBC News. Saburo Kawabuchi, an 84-year-old former Japan Football Association president, was initially tipped to take over for 83-year-old Mori, but that plan was abandoned after protesters pointed out that it might not be a great look to appoint a second octogenarian man to replace the first one. Speaking to the Olympic organizing committee on Thursday, new leader Hashimoto vowed to hold a “safe and secure” Games and added: “As I’m taking on such a grave responsibility… I feel I need to brace myself.”