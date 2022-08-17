Tokyo Olympics Official Accepted Hundreds of Thousands in Bribes, Prosecutors Allege
MONEY MOVES
An ex-senior member of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics was allegedly into the Games for all the wrong reasons. Prosecutors say Haruyuki Takahashi illegally pocketed 51 million yen—or $378,000—between 2017 and 2021 from executives who wanted him to favor their company for sponsorship and licensing contracts. Takahashi, along with three officials at Aoki Holdings, were arrested. Aoki Holdings, the company that prosecutors believe is involved in the bribery scheme, was a sponsor of the Games and provided designs for the uniforms of Japan’s Olympic and Paralympic teams. The company wrote in a release that it intends to fully cooperate with the investigation. The ex-Tokyo Olympics marketing and sponsorship coordinating company Dentsu Group, of which Takahashi was once the former senior managing director, also is working with investigators.