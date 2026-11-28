The Trump son-in-law’s plan for a luxury resort is mired in controversy.

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Protests in Albania that began over Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s $1.4 billion luxury development erupted into violence as the Balkan country marked its 114th Independence Day.

Footage circulating online shows demonstrators hurling rocks, bottles and fiery Molotov cocktails against police in Tirana.

Demonstrators walk amid plumes of smoke during an anti-government protest by students on Albania's Independence Day in Tirana, Albania, November 28, 2026. Florion Goga/REUTERS

One woman, armed with a broken umbrella, charged against a group of officers in riot gear and behind protective barriers as they fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd.

A banner read, “Albania is not for sale” - the slogan of the so-called Flamingo Revolution, and a reference to the Kushner-linked sprawling resort near a protected wetland.

Tens of thousands of people took part in the demonstration, determined to topple Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power since 2013.

Fire burns at a position of police officers in riot gear standing in formation, as they face off against demonstrators amid an anti-government protest by students on Albania's Independence Day in Tirana, Albania, November 28, 2026. Florion Goga/REUTERS

Fueled ⁠by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of ​jobs ⁠and poor education standards, such demonstrations have rocked the Albanian capital since October.

They followed the largely peaceful summer marches, which did not sway Rama to axe the deal.

“Enough ‌is enough," Eralda Baze, 45, an engineer who joined the rally, told Reuters.

Founder and CEO of Affinity Partners Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 8, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The corruption, the poverty, the immigration.”

So far Rama has refused to resign. Instead, he has imposed controversial fines for blocking roads and public areas.

He continues to argue that the development on Sazan Island, a former Cold War-era military base, and part of the coastal area of Zvernec is legal.

Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, secured the deal for the project in 2024. Albanian prosecutors have since said they believe the deeds to some of the land involved may have been falsified, however, with Artur Shehu, a businessman involved in the deal, wanted by anti-corruption authorities. Kushner has not been accused of any wrongdoing and previously issued a statement noting that the “title was reviewed by counsel and verified.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner clap on the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The proposal has also faced opposition from activists and local residents who argue it threatens wetlands and wildlife habitats, including populations of flamingos and sea turtles that have become symbols of the movement against the resort.

In December 2024, the Albanian Parliament fast-tracked the project by making amendments to legislation that permits the construction in environmentally sensitive areas.

The PM, who considers the project vital in turning Albania into a tourist destination, rejected arguments that it will damage the natural and environmental landscape.

“There is absolutely no chance that the investment will stop as long as I am here,” he said earlier this year.