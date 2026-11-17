DEAD IN THE DIRT Jared Kushner’s $500M Trump Hotel Dream Officially Crumbles Trump’s son-in-law’s controversial luxury hotel project has officially been sunk. Rula Rouhana/REUTERS

The Serbian government has formally rejected Jared Kushner’s $500 million deal to build a Trump-branded luxury hotel in the country’s capital.

The nation’s Ministry of Construction confirmed in a written response to the Serbian news outlet Insajder on Saturday that the official process for a termination agreement would be finalized early this week, according to the Polish outlet TVP World.

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Construction Minister Aleksandra Sofronijević told Insajder that the Serbian government decided to walk away from the deal in August, and that both sides agreed to drop any potential claims against each other.

The bombed Yugoslav Ministry of Defense building in Belgrade. Medin Halilovic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The proposed development was first announced in 2024 and would have seen a luxury hotel, residence, and casino occupying the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense headquarters, which was heavily damaged in a 1999 NATO bombing campaign.

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Serbia’s government had agreed to give Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, a 99-year lease on the property.

But the project sparked intense backlash, and even led to a criminal indictment against several top Serbian officials.

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Culture Minister Nikola Selković, a close ally of the country’s former president Aleksander Vučić, and three other Serbian officials were accused of forging government documents to remove the site’s protected status, paving the way for the development’s construction. Selković denied any wrongdoing.

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President Donald Trump’s son-in-law pulled out of the deal last December after thousands of protesters took to the streets in outrage over the proposed development.

“Because meaningful projects should unite rather than divide, and out of respect for the people of Serbia and the city of Belgrade, we are withdrawing our application and stepping aside at this time,” a spokesperson for Affinity Partners, which is primarily funded by Middle Eastern governments, said at the time.

The firm said it played no role in the review of the site’s protected cultural status, and Kushner himself insisted that he tells his investors not to expect any favorable treatment from the U.S.

Kushner, 45, has been the president’s primary envoy for peace despite his status as a private citizen.

Kushner and Witkoff have led negotiations to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS

Trump tasked his son-in-law and real estate mogul, Steve Witkoff, as his top two diplomats, charged with negotiating deals between Russia and Ukraine as well as with Iran.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

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