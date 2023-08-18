CHEAT SHEET
    Cops Say Missing Toddler’s Dad Lied About Son’s Armed Kidnapping

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Side-by-side photos of J’Asiah Deon Mitchell, with the toddler smirking in one and having his tongue out in the other.

    Dekalb County Police Department

    Cops outside Atlanta arrested the 23-year-old father of a missing toddler and accused him of lying about claiming to have watched his son be adducted at gunpoint, cops said Thursday. J’asiah Mitchell, 2, was reported missing by 23-year-old Artavious North on Wednesday night. North told cops he was the victim of an armed robbery that ended with the thieves making off with his son. North said the boy was last seen being whisked away in a dark sedan, still wearing his Buzz Lightyear pajamas. Cops said in a release Thursday that “there was no armed robbery nor kidnapping.” North was arrested on charges of making false statements and false reports of a crime. J’asiah’s whereabouts are still unknown, and his loved ones believe North knows where he is. “Even if it was a drug deal gone bad... they would hurt him and not the baby,” J’asiah’s grandma told Fox 5 Atlanta. “I think the dad need to tell us what happened.”

