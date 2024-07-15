Jason Aldean Dedicates Controversial Song to Trump After Rally Shooting
‘FRIEND OF MINE’
Conservative country star Jason Aldean paid tribute to Donald Trump after Trump’s attempted assassination Saturday by dedicating a performance of his controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” to the former president. The song hit No. 1 last year even as critics decried the song and its music video for allegedly promoting gun violence, with the video particularly criticized for showing Aldean and his band performing in front of a courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched. “President Trump’s a friend of mine, so I want to send this next song out to him,” Aldean said after referring to the gunman’s attack on a Trump rally that left one attendee dead, two others injured, and the former president himself bleeding from a wound to his ear. “We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good,” Aldean continued to cheers and applause. “Just goes to show you there’s a lot of bullshit in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about. So this one goes out to the prez.”