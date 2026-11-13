UNMASKED Jaw-Dropping Way Sex-Mad CEO’s Affair Was Busted Is Revealed U.S. officials took a rare step after seeing raw intelligence involving Jensen Huang, according to a new report.

Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy was busted after the topic came up in intercepted communications, a new report has revealed.

U.S. officials made a rare request to “unmask” an individual who was believed to be having an affair with Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, insiders told CNN. That person was later revealed to be the CEO of NVIDIA, who has since been forced to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as NVIDIA CEO in the messy aftermath of his multiple affairs getting exposed. Manami Yamada/REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

In the spring, the U.S. intelligence community intercepted communications showing that Alice, a Chinese citizen, was having an affair with a U.S. citizen. The American’s name was initially “masked” in intelligence reporting, following standard procedure meant to protect privacy.

But American officials made the unusual request to “unmask” the individual upon seeing the raw intelligence, according to CNN, and the person was revealed to be Huang.

Huang was accused of having an affair with Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang—a suspected Chinese spy. CTI/CTI via REUTERS TV

Such requests to unmask an American’s identity are typically made by a very senior official and must go through an adjudication process. Once approved, the information is highly restricted and accessible only to a select few officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Rubio, the secretary of state and national security adviser, drafted a memo summarizing the intelligence and shared it with a small group of senior officials, including those at the White House, sources told CNN.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump on the intelligence about Huang while aboard Air Force One in May, sources told CNN. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

Rubio wanted officials to be aware of the affair when they interacted with Huang, according to the outlet. He also briefed President Donald Trump verbally aboard Air Force One in May. The president was briefed on the intelligence on multiple occasions, insiders said.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A person familiar with Trump’s response told CNN that he viewed the affair as an embarrassing personal matter for Huang. Trump also expressed concern for what the intelligence could mean for the economy.

Trump has appeared sympathetic to Huang, saying the fallen CEO is "going through hell." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In an interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith released Thursday, Trump spoke about a conversation he had with Huang.

“He’s going through hell. What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me,” Trump said.

“He called me as the president. I’m president, and he called me and he said, ‘What I’ve done to my wife and family is…’ That’s what he talked about.”

Trump, 80, called Huang before he resigned and urged him to fight to keep his job, according to The New York Times. Sources told the newspaper the president had taken no action despite being warned twice about Huang’s entanglement with a suspected spy.

Huang’s cheating crisis has spiraled out of control since the affair with Alice was first revealed. The former NVIDIA CEO has also been accused of having affairs with two subordinates, including the company’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell.

Huang resigned on Thursday, sending NVIDIA stock plummeting as lawmakers threatened investigations.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register