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UNMASKED

Jaw-Dropping Way Sex-Mad CEO’s Affair Was Busted Is Revealed

U.S. officials took a rare step after seeing raw intelligence involving Jensen Huang, according to a new report.

By Julia Ornedo

Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy was busted after the topic came up in intercepted communications, a new report has revealed.

U.S. officials made a rare request to “unmask” an individual who was believed to be having an affair with Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, insiders told CNN. That person was later revealed to be the CEO of NVIDIA, who has since been forced to step down.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a doorstep after attending the AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as NVIDIA CEO in the messy aftermath of his multiple affairs getting exposed.

Manami Yamada/REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

In the spring, the U.S. intelligence community intercepted communications showing that Alice, a Chinese citizen, was having an affair with a U.S. citizen. The American’s name was initially “masked” in intelligence reporting, following standard procedure meant to protect privacy.

But American officials made the unusual request to “unmask” the individual upon seeing the raw intelligence, according to CNN, and the person was revealed to be Huang.

FILE PHOTO: A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TAIWAN OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED./File Photo

Huang was accused of having an affair with Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang—a suspected Chinese spy.

CTI/CTI via REUTERS TV

Such requests to unmask an American’s identity are typically made by a very senior official and must go through an adjudication process. Once approved, the information is highly restricted and accessible only to a select few officials.

Marco Rubio, the secretary of state and national security adviser, drafted a memo summarizing the intelligence and shared it with a small group of senior officials, including those at the White House, sources told CNN.

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump on the intelligence about Huang while aboard Air Force One in May, sources told CNN.

Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

Rubio wanted officials to be aware of the affair when they interacted with Huang, according to the outlet. He also briefed President Donald Trump verbally aboard Air Force One in May. The president was briefed on the intelligence on multiple occasions, insiders said.

A person familiar with Trump’s response told CNN that he viewed the affair as an embarrassing personal matter for Huang. Trump also expressed concern for what the intelligence could mean for the economy.

Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang attends a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump has appeared sympathetic to Huang, saying the fallen CEO is "going through hell."

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In an interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith released Thursday, Trump spoke about a conversation he had with Huang.

“He’s going through hell. What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me,” Trump said.

“He called me as the president. I’m president, and he called me and he said, ‘What I’ve done to my wife and family is…’ That’s what he talked about.”

Trump, 80, called Huang before he resigned and urged him to fight to keep his job, according to The New York Times. Sources told the newspaper the president had taken no action despite being warned twice about Huang’s entanglement with a suspected spy.

Huang’s cheating crisis has spiraled out of control since the affair with Alice was first revealed. The former NVIDIA CEO has also been accused of having affairs with two subordinates, including the company’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell.

Huang resigned on Thursday, sending NVIDIA stock plummeting as lawmakers threatened investigations.

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Julia Ornedo
Julia OrnedoReporter

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