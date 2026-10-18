TRUTH TIME Vance Blindsided by Grieving Military Husband’s Brutal Question The vice president was forced to defend Trump’s deeply unpopular war.

JD Vance was confronted by a grieving husband who said “fundamental failures” in President Donald Trump’s war on Iran were responsible for his wife’s death.

Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, 39, was among the first U.S. service members killed in the war, dying in an Iranian drone strike on March 13 at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. Five other service members were killed in the attack.

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During a town hall with the vice president, her husband, Joey Amor, referenced a CBS News report detailing military leadership’s rejection of plans to relocate troops to safer positions despite intelligence warnings of a potential attack. CBS News also reported that the U.S. military ignored requests from troops in Kuwait to increase medical personnel and supplies, and failed to develop a mass casualty plan or a functional warning system.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor was killed March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait during a drone attack. U.S. Army

“Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that,” Joey told Vance during the town hall, which aired on CBS on Saturday.

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“My wife has told me things before she passed. There are other soldiers that know things that are being quiet about certain aspects of this,” he continued, calling his wife’s death a “failure of leadership.”

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“I want to know how this administration is going to start holding those leaders accountable for the actions and the deaths of the soldiers that we that we honor and that we love,” Joey said.

Vance was pressed over the "fundamental failures" in Trump's war on Iran. Screenshot/CBS News/CBS News

In response, the vice president called Nicole a “precious human who served her country honorably,” and told Joey the country owed his family gratitude.

Then, regarding the reported failures of U.S. military leadership, Vance appeared baffled.

“When you talk about failures that were, that we were implicated in.....this literally [is] the first time I’ve heard of this,” Vance said. Then, the vice president appeared to reference one of the oversight failures that reportedly contributed to Nicole’s death.

“Now, it may be that some of the things that you’re talking about are things where our tactics have already improved,” Vance said. “There were issues with where troops were located that we realized were a huge mistake and that we could do better on, and we have changed that.” A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine participate in a dignified transfer of the remains of six U.S. Army service members killed in Kuwait. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Vance then vowed to look deeper into the issues Joey referenced, saying, “This is not something I’m going to forget.”

At least twenty-one U.S. service members have died in Trump’s war on Iran as of publication. After he launched the war without congressional approval in February, Trump vowed the conflict would conclude within weeks.

Vance continued to be pressed with contentious questions throughout much of the town hall, which was hosted by CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil, including on the war.

“The president of the United States did this because he believes it is very important, and I think he’s right, I think most people here would agree, even if they don’t agree with all the particulars of the policy, to say Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said, despite reportedly being opposed to the war.

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