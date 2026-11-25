The vice president said he “hopefully” won’t drink too much this Thanksgiving.

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Vice President JD Vance has been called out for chewing with his mouth open at a Thanksgiving celebration.

In a visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base about 40 minutes outside of his hometown in Ohio, the vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance served turkey, ham, and mashed potatoes to airmen and dined with them on the holiday’s eve.

But some online were quick to point out that the vice president didn’t exactly have the best manners, as he appeared to chew with his mouth open and talk with food in his mouth.

Vance pictured chewing. Mango News

“I just wanted to come, and if I’m being totally honest with you, I think it’s good for the kids to learn a little bit about service and a little about the people who serve our country,” Vance said of his visit.

He went on, “And so it’s always a joy for us as parents to be able to bring them here and make them serve some food and actually sit down and talk with the people that keep us free and keep us safe.”

Vance served lunch to the troops. Paul Vernon/via REUTERS

The Vances are expected to stay in Ohio over the holiday weekend, as Usha explained, “J.D.’s family is all here.”

When asked how he would be celebrating the holiday, Vance said he was “gonna do what most Americans are going to do, which is hang out with people, uh, eat a lot, and hopefully not drink too much.”

Vance is spending the holiday in his home state. Paul Vernon/via REUTERS

Meanwhile, down in Florida, his boss, President Donald Trump, has assembled a MAGA cast of characters to accompany him at his Mar-a-Lago club over the holiday.

He departed from Washington on Tuesday with First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and his most adoring aide Natalie Harp, among others, all flying down to Palm Beach with him.