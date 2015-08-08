Jeb Bush: Trump Should Apologize

CHEAT SHEET
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush took aim at Donald Trump while addressing the Red State Gathering on Saturday, after Trump was uninvited for insulting GOP debate moderator Megyn Kelly. “Do we want to win? Do we want to alienate 53 percent of all voters?” Bush asked. “What Donald Trump said was wrong.” Bush added that Trump “ought to apologize.” Red State Gathering organizer Erick Erickson uninvited Trump after the presidential candidate made comments about “blood coming out of [Kelly’s] wherever” after the GOP debate.