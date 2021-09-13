Jeff Bridges Announces Remission: COVID Made Cancer Look Like ‘Piece of Cake’
HIS DUDENESS
Jeff Bridges, icon and star of the Big Lebowski, announced on Monday that he is in remission from lymphoma after months of treatment. The 71-year-old revealed that cancer wasn’t the only health battle he’s faced this year, as he also contracted COVID-19 in January while receiving chemotherapy and before getting his hands on the vaccine. Bridges said he spent weeks at the hospital and only recently started walking without oxygen assistance. “The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo,” he wrote. “My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.” “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” he said, adding that he was grateful to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. The Dude abides.