Jeff Garlin, who recently gave a lengthy interview about misconduct claims against him on The Goldbergs, has left the show after nine seasons.

Deadline reported Thursday that Garlin and Sony Pictures Television have negotiated a mutual agreement securing the comedian’s exit. No decision has been made regarding the ABC sitcom’s potential cancellation or renewal. A source told Deadline that in spite of the show’s otherwise supportive work environment, Garlin was “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive” on set.

Earlier this month, Garlin gave an interview to Maureen Ryan for Vanity Fair in which he opened up about some of the alleged incidents on set. He denied he’d been fired from the show and described one of the incidents that apparently sparked the misconduct probe “completely silly.”

A source described Garlin’s conflict with two stand-ins, a married couple, to Deadline. Garlin allegedly screamed at the female stand-in to “get the fuck out of my way” as she walked down a ramp. The actor then allegedly proceeded to tell the male stand-in, “Tell your wife to get the fuck out of my way.”

Speaking with Ryan, Garlin said the moment was “misconstrued.” Human resources, he said, “has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set.”

“My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do,” Garlin said. “They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace—I don’t understand how that is... I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

“I am sorry to tell you that there really is no big story,” Garlin later added. “Unless you want to do a story about political correctness.”

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, former recurring player Bryan Callen left the show last year following sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women. (Callen denied the allegations at the time.) Sony Pictures Television—which produces The Goldbergs and provided no comment regarding Garlin when reached by Deadline and THR—also faced a major controversy this year surrounding Mike Richards, who was set to replace Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy before his own unsavory history caught up with him.